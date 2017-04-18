 LIVE !  :  Both Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: BCCI) Live| GL vs RCB: Basil Thampi strikes first, Chris Gayle departs
 
OPS wants Sasi family out of AIADMK: Sasikala Pushpa says he's cheating TN

ANI
Published Apr 18, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 8:37 pm IST
OPS on Tuesday said no to merger of AIADMK's two factions if VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran remain in the party.
 Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa and former chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File photos)

New Delhi/Chennai: Amid speculations that the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) may merge, the politicos in Tamil Nadu voiced mixed opinion with some stating the conditions put forth by former chief minister O Panneerselvam to the VK Sasikala camp was extremely shocking while others stating the demand is not something new.

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa said that Panneerselvam has cheated the Tamil community, Tamil people and the Tamil youth with his shocking reply.

"He did not consult the senior leaders," she added while stating that the decision might be personal.

Pushpa told ANI that Panneerselvam must have got afraid.

"I thank the Prime Minister for the Income Tax raid as because of that he has got afraid. When he was the Chief Minister, he did not order for the CBI probe and now he is asking for one. He is cheating everybody, even late Jayalalithaa," she added.

AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy on his part said Panneerselvam's demand is not something new, adding this has been their position from day one.

"There is no compromise on that. This is not something we have brought up. Whatever is to be investigated that will be done by the investigative agency," he added.

He further said Sasikala and her family has to be kept away from the party directly or indirectly.

"They should not have any role within the party," he asserted.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister C.V. Shanmugam said he welcomes the statement of merging the two factions and said that he looks forward to a united AIADMK.

"We have no demands. We want all our programmes to be successfully implemented. The leadership will be decided only when we all will sit together and discuss," he added.

Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from the AIADMK, Panneerselvam told the media in Chennai earlier in the day that the party should not be controlled by one family, adding it was nothing short of treason to allow the former to control the party's affairs.

He said that he has sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary 'illegal'.

"During the election campaigning in R.K. Nagar, many malpractices were done and Rs. 4000 were offered to each voter. We have submitted all this to the Election Commission yesterday and asked to inquire into the matter," Panneerselvam said.

He further said that Dinakaran, who was not even a member of the party till Jayalalithaa's demise, is tarnishing the AIADMK's image and added it won't be tolerated

"Judicial probe into Jayalalithaa's death is our first demand. Sasikala's appointment as the general secretary is illegal and we will not accept it. Family politics will not be accepted," he asserted.

Both factions have constituted two committees to mull the merger.

Reports state that key members of both factions have already arrived on a consensus that there will not be any Sasikala family members in both the party and the government, which means Dinakaran will be shown the door.

