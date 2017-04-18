Nation, Current Affairs

No women, Osmania University invites 4 male kin of Nizam for centenary fete

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C R GOWRI SHANKER
Published Apr 18, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 3:33 am IST
The four members of the family that have been invited are all males even though there are female members of the family.
Nizam VII founded Osmania University in 1917 through a farman or royal charter and the university came into existence in 1918.
 Nizam VII founded Osmania University in 1917 through a farman or royal charter and the university came into existence in 1918.

Hyderabad: Osmania University has decided to invite four members of the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad’s family to join other eminent persons to celebrate the centenary year of the University. They are Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah, Mir Karamath Ali Khan Muffakham Jah, Nawab Mir Azmet Ali Khan and Nawab Shahamat Jah, all grandchildren of the university’s founder Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof S. Ramachandram told Deccan Chronicle that some of the descendants live abroad. The celebrations are being held from April 26 to 28.

Nizam VII founded the university in 1917 through a farman or royal charter and the university came into existence in 1918. It was the first university in the country where the medium of instruction was Urdu, but English was compulsory.
The four members of the family that have been invited are all males even though there are female members of the family such as the daughters of Nizam VII, Basheerunnissa and Lily Pasha, and granddaughter Rasheedunissa, who live in Hyderabad, and his only surviving son, Fazal Bahadur.

President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister of Human Resources Development Prakash Javdekar and state ministers will be present at the function on the OU campus. “We expect about 16,000 people on the inaugural day, including 1,000 VIPs, 10,000 students, and present and retired faculty among others,” the VC said.

On the instructions of police, passes are being issued to every invitee, including students. “I’ve had a series of discussions with students’ organisations and I am glad all of them promised to cooperate with the OU authorities in ensuring successful prestigious, memorable centenary celebrations,” Prof Ramachandram said.

Tags: osmania university, nizam of hyderabad, centenary fete
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Remove all shops, orders Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: College gave free education

But when the school authorities and child rights organisation got to know of the marriage plans, they intervened, on April 8, and warned the prospective bridegroom what he was doing was illegal.

Hyderabad: Illegal hoardings still a headache

Most notably, a hoarding had fallen on cars parked in front of a showroom, damaging many vehicles during heavy rain a couple of years ago. Despite many warnings, the illegal hoardings continue.

Hyderabad High Court rejects plea on Rummy

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: 3 new reservoirs to open in IT corridor

There are at present 43,000 water connections in the IT corridor and its neighbouring areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham