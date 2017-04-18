No merger if Sasikala, Dhinakaran remain in AIADMK: Panneerselvam

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday ruled out possibility of merger between the two factions of the AIADMK if VK Sasikala and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran remain in the party.

“Jayalalithaa kept Sasikala's family away when in power. No dialogue if they remain in party,” said Panneerselvam on the possibility of a merger of AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, led by him, and VK Sasikala-led AIADMK (Amma).

Panneerselvam said that a petition has been submitted to the Election Commission (EC) to declare Sasikala's appointment as general secretary as illegal. He also raised the issue of corruption during the election campaigning in RK Nagar. “Rs 4000 offered to voters,” he said.

“Dinakaran was not even member of the party till Amma's demise, elections for office-bearers of AIADMK was itself illegal,” Panneerselvam said. He added that the party should not be controlled by one family and it was nothing short of treason to allow Sasikala to control party affairs.

"Judicial probe into Jayalalitha's death is our first demand. Sasikala's appointment as general secretary is illegal and we will not accept it. Family politics will not be accepted. Dinakaran is only tarnishing the image of the party and it will not be tolerated," he said.

Panneerselvam had earlier on Tuesday said that the Sasikala faction had formed a committee to conduct talks on merger of the two factions.

NDTV reported that Chief Minister E Palanisamy would be leading a 10-member team to meet Panneerselvam and hold talks.

The development comes after the Delhi Police booked AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe an EC official in a failed bid to obtain the coveted "two leaves" party symbol for his faction.