Nation, Current Affairs

No merger if Sasikala, Dhinakaran remain in AIADMK: Panneerselvam

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Apr 18, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
OPS also said that the election for office-bearers of AIADMK after J Jayalalithaa’s demise was illegal.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday ruled out possibility of merger between the two factions of the AIADMK if VK Sasikala and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran remain in the party.

“Jayalalithaa kept Sasikala's family away when in power. No dialogue if they remain in party,” said Panneerselvam on the possibility of a merger of AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, led by him, and VK Sasikala-led AIADMK (Amma).

Panneerselvam said that a petition has been submitted to the Election Commission (EC) to declare Sasikala's appointment as general secretary as illegal. He also raised the issue of corruption during the election campaigning in RK Nagar. “Rs 4000 offered to voters,” he said.

“Dinakaran was not even member of the party till Amma's demise, elections for office-bearers of AIADMK was itself illegal,” Panneerselvam said. He added that the party should not be controlled by one family and it was nothing short of treason to allow Sasikala to control party affairs.

"Judicial probe into Jayalalitha's death is our first demand. Sasikala's appointment as general secretary is illegal and we will not accept it. Family politics will not be accepted. Dinakaran is only tarnishing the image of the party and it will not be tolerated," he said.

Panneerselvam had earlier on Tuesday said that the Sasikala faction had formed a committee to conduct talks on merger of the two factions.

NDTV reported that Chief Minister E Palanisamy would be leading a 10-member team to meet Panneerselvam and hold talks.

The development comes after the Delhi Police booked AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe an EC official in a failed bid to obtain the coveted "two leaves" party symbol for his faction.

Tags: aiadmk merger, panneerselvam, sasikala, dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Former TN Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

Sasikala faction has formed committee to discuss AIADMK merger: OPS

Several Tamil Nadu ministers held a meeting yesterday night, and it is said that Sasikala and Dhinakaran may be ousted.
18 Apr 2017 10:42 AM
AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Speaker M Thambidurai. (Photo: AP)

Ready to talk with Panneerselvam camp for AIADMK merger: Thambidurai

Repeatedly asserting that there was no split in the party, he said there may be differences in a democracy and it should be addressed.
18 Apr 2017 10:55 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Crocodile catches baby elephant by the trunk, family comes to the rescue

The video has been viewed by lakhs (Photo: YouTube)
 

Salman’s picture with nephew Ahil is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Salman Khan with nephew Ahil.
 

Pak Twitterati troll Adnan Sami over Snapchat tweet, singer hits back in style

Adnan had reacted to the burning Snapchat controversy on Twitter.
 

Google’s sister firm makes a long lasting smartwatch

Verily’s primary objective is to develop and release tools to help doctors collect health data.
 

MS Dhoni need not prove anything to anyone, says Shane Warne

“MS Dhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he's class and a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain and inspires!," Shane Warne wrote on his Twitter page. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK's toddler AbRam steals the thunder from mommy Gauri as he poses next to her

Little Abram poses with his mother Gauri Khan at Karan Johar's residence.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Disabled people need not stand for national anthem in theatres: SC

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

Dhinakaran open to merger of AIADMK factions: ministers who met him

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (File photo)

Kulbhushan death term: PIL in Delhi HC wants Centre to approach ICJ for release

Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav. (Photo: Video grab)

Fodder scam: SC to hear Lalu Yadav's plea challenging his jail sentence today

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

New US NSA McMaster meets Modi, discusses Indo-US ties

US National Security Adviser HR McMaster meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham