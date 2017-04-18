Manipur MLA Ginsuanhau Zou, 14 others from Congress join BJP

Manipur Congress MLA Ginsuanhau Zou on Tuesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, strengthening the BJP-led coalition government in the state. (Photo: Facebook/N Biren Singh)

Imphal: Manipur Congress MLA Ginsuanhau Zou on Tuesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, strengthening the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

"I have resigned from Congress and joined BJP today," Ginsuanhau said during a function at the state BJP office. He was welcomed in the party fold by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Manipur Pradesh BJP president Ksh Bhabananda Singh.

14 other party members of the Congress Autonomous District Council from Chandel also followed Zou's suit.

Ginsuanhau was elected from Singhat (ST) constituency of Churachandpur district on INC ticket in the recent state assembly polls.

Out of the 60 Assembly seats in Manipur, the Congress had secured 28 seats while the BJP had won 21 seats and formed the state government with support of four MLAs each of the NPP and the NPF, one MLA of the LJP and one lawmaker each of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.