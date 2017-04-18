Nation, Current Affairs

It helped Army contain stone-pelters: AG on anger over 'human shield' video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 18, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 11:40 am IST
During investigation, the man identified as Farooq Dar said he was out to cast his vote and visit his sister's house.
A Kashmiri youth tied to an Army jeep (Photo: video grab)
New Delhi: General Mukul Rohtagi on Monday questioned the furore around a video that showed a man tied around an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir, and used as a human shield against stone-pelters.

"About the recent report of a stone-pelter tied to an Army vehicle – that action helped the army contain stone pelters and saved the poll officials. Why so much noise?" Rohtagi was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

"Everyday people are dying. It's a surcharged atmosphere. The Army is dealing with terrorists not with protesters, so they will have to be dealt with...everyone should look at the Army with pride, they are doing a great job," he further added.

The Attorney General also reiterated that the Army is doing well, saying, “Sitting in AC rooms you can't criticise the army. Please put yourself in army’s position."

The state had earlier filed an FIR into the case after the video went viral on social sparking widespread outrage.

It was reportedly shot in Beerwah area of Budgam district where miscreants disrupted polling during Sunday's bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency by pelting stones.

The man was identified as Farooq Dar, while the army unit involved in the act was 53 Rashtriya Rifles. During investigation, Dar said he was out to cast his vote and later visit his sister's house, where a bereavement had taken place, to offer condolences.

Dar told investigators that after exercising his right to vote, he was proceeding towards his sister's village when he was caught by the army personnel who wanted to enter

The civilian claimed that he was released after he was paraded in 10 to 12 villages, the officials said.

However, sources in the army which has promised an enquiry, claimed that Dar was picked up from a "trouble spot" and was tied up for barely 100 metres before being released.

Tags: farooq dar, man tied to jeep, human shield video, indian army, mukul rohatgi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

