Dhinakaran man in cop net, an accused in 19 cases of cheating, forgery

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Chandrasekhar is well-connected with power centres in Delhi, and had boasted that he could get Sasikala out of jail.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rao aka Sukash. (Photo: File)
Chennai/Mumbai: AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was arrested from Delhi’s Hyatt hotel on Monday for trying to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official with Rs 50 crores, is the same man wanted in 19 criminal cases in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru.

According to reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, whose real name is Shekhar Chandrasekhar, is accused of running a ponzi scheme to dupe 500 people from Mumbai of Rs 19 crore.

Chandrasekhar is well-connected with power centres in Delhi, and had even boasted that he could get AIADMK chief Sasikala out of the Bengaluru jail she is lodged in.

Chandrashekhar also claimed to own several farmhouses.  Following his arrest, the police recovered Rs 1.30 crore along with two cars — a BMW and a Mercedes, said reports.

Chandrasekhar has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code sections for impersonation, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

He has been sent to 8 days police custody, said an NDTV report. However, before he could be so sentenced, another problem emerged. The police took him to the Patiala House Court in Delhi, but could not find a judge. He was then taken to the Tis Hazari court, but after failure to find any judges, the police finally approached Special Judge Poonam Choudhary at her home.

But Sukesh’s history of crime dates back to his teenage days when he was jailed several times. When he was 17, Sukesh introduced himself to Subramaniyam, (85), as the relative of as a close friend of Nikil Gowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son and offered to retrieve land of 7,200 sq ft at HBR Lay out from Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which was allotted to Subramaniyam and was later withdrawn. Sukash collected about Rs 1.14 crore in installments in 2007 and handed over a forged allotment order for the disputed land.

In Tamil Nadu, he posed as Jayakumar IAS, working as Social Welfare Secretary and Karnataka Project Development Board Director to two businessmen. He contacted Balasubramanian, owner of Future Technic Pvt Ltd and convinced him to apply for bank loans with Canara Bank SME branch – Ambattur. Based on fictitious and forged communiqués sent by Sukash stating Balasubramanian’s firm had been shortlisted to supply 30,000 vending machines worth `120 crore, loans to the tune of Rs 12.7 crore were sanctioned. The money was then diverted into several accounts held by Sukash across the country. Following complaints, City’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Sukash from a Court in Delhi Saket Court Complex, on July 8, 2013,

The 27-year-old ‘Don Juan’ of crime was addicted to luxury cars, luxury watches, and jewels, while his forte – a silver tongue helped him hoodwink even the managers of public sector banks, besides businessmen and soft targets. The class-X-drop out from Baldwin Boys’ School in Bengaluru, had a chequered schooling as his schoolmates reserved ‘kariya’ (Bengaluru slang referring to people of dark complexion) jibes for him. Sukash, a polyglot, could converse fluently in English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Gujarati. His English would bear a neutral accent while his Tamil would be better than of those who were born and brought up here. No one from Tamil Nadu would be able to tell from his Tamil that he is a Kannadiga.

Sukesh fell in love with Leena Maria Paul, who began her acting career in Mollywood in tiny roles, and was featured in the Mohanlal starrer Red Chillies in 2009. She acted in Husbands in Goa directed by Shaji Surendran and another comedy thriller Cobra in 2012. Leena made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe directed by Soorjit Sircar and starring John Abraham. In course, she became Sukash’s comrade in crime.

After the Delhi police arrested Chandrasekhar on Monday, they also booked Dhinakaran for conspiring to bribe the EC to get ownership of the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

The EC had earlier this month allotted two different symbols to the Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam factions of the AIADMK, for contesting the RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai. However, the bypoll was cancelled after Income Tax officials found that Rs 89 crores had been distributed to voters by the Dhinakaran camp in an attempt to win the election.

Tags: sukesh chandrasekhar, sukash, ttv dhinakaran, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

