Woman IPS officer to head Bhopal-Ujjain train blast probe

Bhopal: Assam cadre IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar, known for crushing Bodo militancy in her earlier assignment as the Sonitpur district superintendent of police (SP) in the North-East state, is now heading the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the March 7 blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train that lead to ten people getting injured.

Sanjukta, who took down 16 Bodo militants and arrested over five dozen tribal insurgents in just 15 months while leading the counter-insurgency movement in the Assam district earlier, arrived here on Thursday from Delhi where she is currently posted as the NIA SP, to take over the probe from the Madhya Pradesh Anti-terrorist squad (ATS).

She has already visited Sujalpur where the blast occurred by suspected ISIS terrorists, Mohmmad Danish, Atif Muzzaffar and Syed Mir Hussein who were arrested by MP ATS officials barely four hours after the incident.

All the three accused were remanded to NIA’s custody till March 27 by a local court here on Thursday. The 2006 batch IPS officer shot into news when a video showing her taking on the Bodo militants in the Assam jungles went viral a few years ago.

She is said to be a terror for militants in Assam for her ruthlessness and bold counter-insurgency operations in the militancy-infested regions in Assam. She is married to Assam cadre IAS officer P. Gupta and has a son.