Not in race for Defence Minister, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted suggestions that he could be appointed as Union minister, saying he is going to be around in the state.

Fadnavis was speaking at a media conclave in Mumbai. Asked about speculations of his promotion as defence minister at the Centre, he said, “If your organisation can hold a national event in Mumbai, first time outside New Delhi, I do not need to go to Delhi. I am going to be around.”

Earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had also denied reports of Fadnavis being shifted to the Union ministry.

“Media speculates and gets the joy of writing various things. No decision has been taken in Delhi,” Gadkari had said on Thursday.