Nation, Current Affairs

Not in race for Defence Minister, says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 12:03 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Fadnavis was speaking at a media conclave in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted suggestions that he could be appointed as Union minister, saying he is going to be around in the state.

Fadnavis was speaking at a media conclave in Mumbai. Asked about speculations of his promotion as defence minister at the Centre, he said, “If your organisation can hold a national event in Mumbai, first time outside New Delhi, I do not need to go to Delhi. I am going to be around.”

Earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had also denied reports of Fadnavis being shifted to the Union ministry.

“Media speculates and gets the joy of writing various things. No decision has been taken in Delhi,” Gadkari had said on Thursday.    

Tags: chief minister devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Centre to fund facelifts of 2 hospitals

The Centre has decided to upgrade 39 colleges in the country including the two colleges from Telangana.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Parents blame CM office for school fee panel row

The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association has accused the chief minister’s office of interfering in the school fee hike issue by halting a notification of the G.O. on District Fee Regulatory Committees formation.(Representational image)

India and Russia sign pacts for maintenance of Sukhoi jets

A Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighter. (Photo: AP)

Trivendra Singh Rawat, an RSS 'pracharak' who struck it rich in politics

Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Convene all-party meet to discuss EVM 'tampering': Mamata to EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham