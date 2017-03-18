Need Rs 17,000 crore for power upgrade: P Thangamani

Other demands made by Tamil Nadu include allocation of entire power 2,000 MW generated out of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 to Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu wants Rs 17,000 crore from the Union Government either as a grant or as soft loan to convert 230 KV transmission overhead lines into underground lines in Chennai and elsewhere in the state.

Electricity Minister P.Thangamani, who met Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Friday, also sought Rs 1,093 crores for restoring electrical infrastructure that was damaged due to Cyclone Vardah, that hit the Chennai Coast in December 2016.

With respect to Cheyyur Ultra Mega Power Project, Thangamani sought early finalising of bidding documents with an option to use domestic coal so that cost of the power can be brought down.

