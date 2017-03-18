Nation, Current Affairs

Madrasas scam: Telangana government suspends 10 officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 2:12 am IST
“Further enquiry is under progress as per CCA rules, the number of fake students and amount lost is being probed,” the Deputy CM said.
Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari
 Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: The state government has suspended 10 officials after it was found that managements of some Madrasas in Hyder-abad showed non-existent students on their rolls and knocked away funds. Of the 511 madrasas supported under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, irregularities were found in 16.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari told Congress MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy in the Legislative Council that a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the additional state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, following which five deputy inspectors of schools, two superintendents, two senior assistants and one school assistant were suspended.They had also paid honorarium to Vidya Volunteers who were not engaged at all.

“Further enquiry is under progress as per CCA rules, the number of fake students and amount lost is being probed,” the Deputy CM said.

