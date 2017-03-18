 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay, who looked all set to notch up a hundred in his 50th Test, got out in the final over before lunch on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Australia scalp Vijay before lunch
 
Madras High Court warns ‘Jaya son’ pretender, threatens to send him to jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 10:12 am IST
The court directed him to appear before the Chennai police commissioner on Saturday with original documents for verification.
 Madras High Court

Chennai: Doubting the genuineness of the documents produced by J. Krishnamurthy, who claimed to be the son of actor Shoban Babu and former chief minister J.Jayalalithaa, the Madras high court, on Friday, warned him of dire consequences if his claim was found to be fake.

"I can send this man straightaway to jail. I will ask the police officers to take him to jail now itself", said Justice R.Mahadevan while hearing a petition from Krishnamurthy, which was posted before him for maintainability.

According to Krishnamurthy, who appeared as party-in-person, he was born to Jayalalithaa and Shoban Babu on February 15, 1985 in Bengaluru. However, due to difference of opinion between his parents, they got separated and he was subsequently given on adoption to a couple in Erode district.

He submitted certain documents, including a deed of adoption, to substantiate his claim. He claimed that former chief minister M.G. Ramachandran had signed as a witness in the deed of adoption. Though he was given on adoption, he was in touch with Jayalalithaa and had visited her several times.

Alleging that he was kept under illegal custody by Sasikala and her relatives and he was prevented from attending Jayalalithaa's funeral, he said he somehow managed to escape from their custody. He prayed to direct the police to provide protection to him as he faces threat to his life from Sasikala and her relatives.
 When the petition came for hearing on Friday, Justice Mahadevan said, “The documents have been clearly fabricated. Even if the documents are placed before an LKG student, he/she would say that they are fabricated.”

Then, the judge orally directed him to appear before the Chennai police commissioner on Saturday and submit the original documents for verification. The commissioner was directed to verify the genuineness of the documents and file a report before the court by next Friday.

