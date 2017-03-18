Nation, Current Affairs

Won’t seek votes if 2BHK is incomplete, says Telangana CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 2:26 am IST
TRS would not seek votes in 2019 elections if the government fails to build 2 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday threw told the Opposition that the TRS would not seek votes in 2019 elections if his government fails to build 2 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor by the end of 2017-18 fiscal. The CM had earlier challenged that TRS will not seek votes in 2019, if it failed to complete Mission Bhagiratha project by then.

Mr Rao said people have given a mandate for the TRS till 2019 and the government will complete its full term. “We have promised to build 2 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor. Of this, one lakh will be built in GHMC limits and one lakh in districts. We admit that the scheme did not make headway as expected during the last three years due to various reasons. We could build only 1,500 2BHKs so far. But we have taken measures to speed up construction this year. We will complete 2 lakh 2BHKs this year,” Mr Rao said.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, 2bhk housing scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Karan, Rana and team launch trailer of Baahubali sequel
Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Centre to fund facelifts of 2 hospitals

The Centre has decided to upgrade 39 colleges in the country including the two colleges from Telangana.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Parents blame CM office for school fee panel row

The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association has accused the chief minister’s office of interfering in the school fee hike issue by halting a notification of the G.O. on District Fee Regulatory Committees formation.(Representational image)

India and Russia sign pacts for maintenance of Sukhoi jets

A Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighter. (Photo: AP)

Trivendra Singh Rawat, an RSS 'pracharak' who struck it rich in politics

Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Convene all-party meet to discuss EVM 'tampering': Mamata to EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham