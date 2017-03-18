Won’t seek votes if 2BHK is incomplete, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday threw told the Opposition that the TRS would not seek votes in 2019 elections if his government fails to build 2 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor by the end of 2017-18 fiscal. The CM had earlier challenged that TRS will not seek votes in 2019, if it failed to complete Mission Bhagiratha project by then.

Mr Rao said people have given a mandate for the TRS till 2019 and the government will complete its full term. “We have promised to build 2 lakh 2BHK houses for the poor. Of this, one lakh will be built in GHMC limits and one lakh in districts. We admit that the scheme did not make headway as expected during the last three years due to various reasons. We could build only 1,500 2BHKs so far. But we have taken measures to speed up construction this year. We will complete 2 lakh 2BHKs this year,” Mr Rao said.