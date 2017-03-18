 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara has brought up his 11th Test ton and is leading India’s charge after Australia scored 451 runs batting first. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 3: India 6 down but Pujara stays put
 
Farmers have bright future, income to double by 2022: Rajnath

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
The minister also spoke of the challenges faced by farmers with regard to high input costs and a fair price for their produce.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (right). (Photo: PTI)
Surajkund: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday made an assurance that farmers' income will double by 2022 while terming agriculture as a sunrise sector of the 21st century with ample growth potential.

Allaying fears that prospects of agriculture are bleak, the minister maintained that on the contrary, farmers have a bright future. 

"Our Prime Minister has already spelt out the vision of doubling farmers' income by 2022 and we will convert that vision into reality," Singh said while addressing a summit on agriculture organised by the Haryana government in Surajkund.

Dispelling the notion that agriculture has no potential and Indian farmers have no future, Singh said: "People like me and many more believe that neither the potential for growth in agriculture has ended nor the future of farmers is bleak."

He corroborated his stand by saying a lot of people around the world have started believing that farming is the only sunrise sector of the country in the 21st century, thanks to the way technology is deployed to increase output.

Tags: rajnath singh, farmers, income, agriculture
Location: India, Haryana

