Nation, Current Affairs

DMK MP Kanimozhi to protest for early passage of women's bill

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
The DMK women's wing president is expected to hold the protest on March 20.
DMK MP Kanimozhi in Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)
 DMK MP Kanimozhi in Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Saturday announced that she will be leading a protest in the national capital for the early passage of the Women's Reservation Bill that aims to bring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures.

The DMK women's wing president is expected to hold the protest on March 20.

"For the past 20 years women's reservation bill has not been implemented. DMK's women's wing along with several women's rights organisations will be holding an agitation on this issue," said Kanimozhi.

"Representatives of several parties will also be taking part in the protest," she added.

The move comes a day after DMK working president M K Stalin wrote to PM seeking his intervention for passage of the bill.

"BJP and Modi can definitely implement the bill if they give it a thought," Kanimozhi said.

Kanimozhi also accused the AIADMK-led government of not ignoring the plight of farmers of the Cauvery belt who have been protesting in New Delhi for the past few days for a drought relief package and loan waiver.

"AIADMK-led government is unable to solve its internal issues, and we cannot expect it to solve issues faced by farmers," she said.

Tags: dmk mp, kanimozhi, women reservation bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Video: Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketers mock Virat Kohli over shoulder injury

Glenn Maxwell was seen mocking Virat Kohli's injury when he replicated the Indian skipper's action by clutching his right shoulder after his dive to save a boundary in the 80.3 overs on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI)
 

Tighten your online security, restrict app permissions

It is a good practice to frequently cross-checking your social media security section to make sure there are no backdoors opened.
 

Swatch to challenge Apple Watch with custom OS smartwatch

Swatch said this would offer absolute data protection and ultra-low energy consumption and would not need regular updates.(Representational image)
 

Varun Dhawan disagrees with Kangana, says nepotism does not exist in Bollywood

Karan hit back at Kangana, saying that he did not know what Kangana meant by 'nepotism'.
 

Kapil Sharma is dating Ginni Chatrath, confesses to being hopelessly in love!

Kapil and Ginni
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of Srinagar, Anantnag bypolls, J&K police arrest separtist leader Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik. (Photo: Habib Naqash)

Farmers have bright future, income to double by 2022: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (right). (Photo: PTI)

Ajmer blast case: Quantum of punishment likely on March 22

Representational Image.

Crop loan waiver assurance in UP state-specific: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

New Uttar Pradesh chief minister to be decided today, oath tomorrow

BJP President Amit Shah is offered sweets to Uttar Pradesh BJP President and party MP Keshav Prasad Maurya at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham