Nation, Current Affairs

Centre clears Rs 1,673 crore for 12 cities in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2017, 12:27 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 2:11 am IST
These funds will be spent on drinking water, sewerage, parks and other infrastructure facilities in towns and cities.
Warangal city has got the lion’s share with Rs 425.70 crore for drinking water supply and development of parks. (Representational image)
 Warangal city has got the lion’s share with Rs 425.70 crore for drinking water supply and development of parks. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: In a big boost to the TS, the Centre has cleared Rs 1,673 crore for 12 cities in the state under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the next 5 years.

These funds will be spent on drinking water, sewerage, parks and other infrastructure facilities in towns and cities. Warangal city has got the lion’s share with Rs 425.70 crore for drinking water supply and development of parks.

a

The total funds would have to be spent by 2019-20. Union urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday approved Rs 703 crore to 12 cities in TS in the next three years.

The aim of AMRUT is to supply 135 litres of protected drinking water per member of every family, provide sewerage facilities and creating parks in open places.

Tags: atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Centre to fund facelifts of 2 hospitals

The Centre has decided to upgrade 39 colleges in the country including the two colleges from Telangana.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Parents blame CM office for school fee panel row

The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association has accused the chief minister’s office of interfering in the school fee hike issue by halting a notification of the G.O. on District Fee Regulatory Committees formation.(Representational image)

India and Russia sign pacts for maintenance of Sukhoi jets

A Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighter. (Photo: AP)

Trivendra Singh Rawat, an RSS 'pracharak' who struck it rich in politics

Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Convene all-party meet to discuss EVM 'tampering': Mamata to EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham