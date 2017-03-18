Centre clears Rs 1,673 crore for 12 cities in Telangana

Warangal city has got the lion’s share with Rs 425.70 crore for drinking water supply and development of parks. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: In a big boost to the TS, the Centre has cleared Rs 1,673 crore for 12 cities in the state under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the next 5 years.

These funds will be spent on drinking water, sewerage, parks and other infrastructure facilities in towns and cities. Warangal city has got the lion’s share with Rs 425.70 crore for drinking water supply and development of parks.

The total funds would have to be spent by 2019-20. Union urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday approved Rs 703 crore to 12 cities in TS in the next three years.

The aim of AMRUT is to supply 135 litres of protected drinking water per member of every family, provide sewerage facilities and creating parks in open places.