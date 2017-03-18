Amit Shah says he won't like to be Rahul Gandhi's adviser

Mumbai: BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday said he will "never accept" the job of advising the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

"I will never accept this job," Shah said, when asked what would he do if he were asked to advise Rahul Gandhi after the Congress' poor show in the recent elections.

Shah was speaking at an interactive session at the India Today Conclave here tonight via video link.

Asked if he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no reason to worry as long as the Congress was led by Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “We don't depend on our rivals' weakness."

To a question about his "earlier stint as a stock broker", Shah said, "I earned enough money then. ("Paisa toh maine theek thak kamaya tha").

On his relationship with Modi, Shah said, "My relationship with him is the same as it should be between a PM and (ruling) party president."

On the BJP and its bickering ally Shiv Sena contesting the recent civic polls separately, Shah said, "It was a friendly match. It has ended. Our alliance has been there for a long time and will continue."