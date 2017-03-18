Nation, Current Affairs

Akbaruddin Owaisi demands Rs 5000-crore package for Old city

Published Mar 18, 2017
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 6:59 am IST
He said the Old City remained most neglected for decades.
MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday sought a Rs 5,000 crore special package for the overall development of Old City.
Hyderabad: MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday sought a Rs 5,000 crore special package for the overall development of Old City. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Mr Owaisi reminded that late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore package for the Old City but it was not implemented on a full scale.

He said the Old City remained most neglected for decades. He also sought supply of Gandipet water to Old City, especially in the summer. “MIM would extend complete support to Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the Old City. We also want MMTS phase-II project to be completed fast,” Mr Owaisi said.

He found fault with lower fund allocation in Budget for education, stating that the sector got just 8.4 per cent of the total allocation. Mr Owaisi also demanded restoration of the original logo of the Osmania University. “Earlier, there were Urdu letters in OU logo. But they were removed now. We demand restoration of original logo of the varsity,”  he said.

