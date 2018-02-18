Telangana: 1,000-member team for IT women’s safety

As of now the Margdarshak team is operating only in 50 IT companies out of 500 IT companies in the state.

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council is all set to train up to 1,000 ‘Margdarshaks’ across 50 IT companies in the state of Telangana. The secretary of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council Bharani Aroll says, “As of now the Margdarshak team is operating only in 50 IT companies out of 500 IT companies in the state. This year we plan to expand across all the small and big companies of the state, so, that everybody benefits through this programme.”

Adding to this he said, “Through Margdarshak we have been receiving complaints from women at the workplace on domestic violence, harassment and cyber crimes.”

The Margdarshak team also has a Whatsapp group for Rachakonda commissionerate, which is monitored by the Rachakonda police team and the commissioner of police Mahesh M. Bhagwat. In case of a problem the team members pick up the case and approach the victim for help.

The Whatsapp group serves as a platform for the women to share their problem with the team Margdarshak without disclosing their identity.