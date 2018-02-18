search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 1,000-member team for IT women’s safety

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 3:59 am IST
The Society for Cyberabad Security Council is all set to train up to 1,000 ‘Margdarshaks’ across 50 IT companies in the state of Telangana.
As of now the Margdarshak team is operating only in 50 IT companies out of 500 IT companies in the state.
 As of now the Margdarshak team is operating only in 50 IT companies out of 500 IT companies in the state.

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council is all set to train up to 1,000 ‘Margdarshaks’ across 50 IT companies in the state of Telangana. The secretary of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council Bharani Aroll says, “As of now the Margdarshak team is operating only in 50 IT companies out of 500 IT companies in the state. This year we plan to expand across all the small and big companies of the state, so, that everybody benefits through this programme.”

Adding to this he said, “Through Margdarshak we have been receiving complaints from women at the workplace on domestic violence, harassment and cyber crimes.”

 

The Margdarshak team also has a Whatsapp group for Rachakonda commissionerate, which is monitored by the Rachakonda police team and the commissioner of police Mahesh M. Bhagwat. In case of a problem the team members pick up the case and approach the victim for help.

The Whatsapp group serves as a platform for the women to share their problem with the team Margdarshak without disclosing their identity.

Tags: cyberabad, cyberabad security council
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What’s cooking? South African chef removed as Virat Kohli and co demand Indian food

In other venues, including Johannesburg, non-Indian caterers were avoided and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) management hired Indian chefs to serve meals for the Indian team. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A1: Which is a better midrange Xiaomi?

The Mi A1 is for geeks whereas the Redmi Note 5 is a better all-rounder.
 

Virat Kohli upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly, will score 62 ODI hundreds: Sehwag

While the talismanic right-hander has drawn comparisons with many greats of the game, Sehwag feels it too early to jump into the debate. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aiyoo virushka full bore

Ajit Saldanha

Troubled waters: An equitable solution

The Krishna Raj Sagar dam in Mysuru

A PhD must for Assistant Professor’s post, says UGC

University Grants Commission

Hubballi: PFI activists arrested for bid to hold meet

B S Yeddyurappa

Telengana: Power body bats for ‘e-motors’

D. Prabhakar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham