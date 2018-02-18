search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad MBA student commits suicide during video call with friend

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Police has registered a case of suspicious death and investigations are on.
Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. (Photo: Representational)
 Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: An MBA student living in a hostel in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself during a video call with her friend.

Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

 

According to news agency IANS, Hanisha Chowdhary, a native of Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a private hostel in Hyderabad’s Kompally. She took the extreme step last night while she was talking to her friend, police said.

Police has registered a case of suspicious death and investigations are on.

Tags: hyderabad suicide, suicide, kompally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record by drinking tomato ketchup from bottle in 25.37 seconds

Several individuals set world records for extraordinary feats, but some people do bizarre things in their bid to make it into record books (Photo: YouTube)
 

New video reveals iPhone X-like gestures to be used to navigate the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. (Representational image)
 

After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

After launching the Redmi Note series, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2.
 

Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Jio cashback offer

The cashback is available on the revolutionary TnT3, Energy E3 and Prime P444 smartphone among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TDP not cheated in Budget, Centre supports Andhra in all ways: BJP

BJP state chief Hari Babu said, 'Centre is supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways. Few people are deliberately commenting against the BJP. The Centre is ready to fill the revenue. Officials are discussing about the funds to be provided.' (Photo: File)

Consider impact on environment before changing master plan: Delhi HC to authorities

Referring to the environmental impact of the increasing population and corresponding rise in the number of buildings in the national capital, Delhi High Court said that various species of birds have already disappeared from the city and others are fast disappearing. (Photo: File)

Those voting for Cong won't get Ujjwala Yojana's benefit, warns MP min

Yashodhara Raje Scindia went on to say that it is the people's own fault which is why they are not being provided with the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Trudeau, family begin India tour with Taj Mahal visit, to meet PM on Feb 23

Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: PM unveils new BJP HQ, says party committed to 'Rashtra Bhakti'

Party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and senior leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani were also present among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham