Hyderabad MBA student commits suicide during video call with friend

Hyderabad: An MBA student living in a hostel in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself during a video call with her friend.

Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to news agency IANS, Hanisha Chowdhary, a native of Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a private hostel in Hyderabad’s Kompally. She took the extreme step last night while she was talking to her friend, police said.

Police has registered a case of suspicious death and investigations are on.