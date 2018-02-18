Delhi: PM unveils new BJP HQ, says party committed to 'Rashtra Bhakti'

Party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and senior leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani were also present among others. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's new headquarters at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

Party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and senior leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani were also present among others.

Addressing the gathering, Modi thanked Amit Shah and his team for completing the work on the BJP headquarters within the desired time frame.

Modi said it was not difficult to form a political party in India, adding that, several parties in the nation adds to the beauty of democracy.

Speaking on the formation of the BJP, Modi said, "Ours was a journey that began with greats such as Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Generations of Karyakartas have given their life for the party".

Lauding the party workers, Modi said the Jan Sangh and BJP leaders have been at the forefront of all leading mass movements post Independence.

Ours is a party committed to 'Rashtra Bhakti', he said.