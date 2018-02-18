TDP not cheated in Budget, Centre supports Andhra in all ways: BJP

BJP state chief Hari Babu said, 'Centre is supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways. Few people are deliberately commenting against the BJP. The Centre is ready to fill the revenue. Officials are discussing about the funds to be provided.' (Photo: File)

Vijaywada: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that its ally- Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was not cheated in the Union Budget 2018-19 as the "Centre was supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways."

The BJP on Sunday called a meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada to address issues of the TDP which has been protesting against the Centre for offering "nothing in the Budget for the state."

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Hari Babu, senior leader Porandeshawari, state ministers, MPs and MLAs participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the BJP state chief said, "Centre is supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways. Few people are deliberately commenting against the BJP. The Centre is ready to fill the revenue. Officials are discussing about the funds to be provided."

Babu further noted that the Centre has allotted adequate funds for several projects in Andhra Pradesh.

"The Central minister told that we are agreeing for Kadappa steel plant. There are few things to be solved by the state government then we can take a step forward in the Kadappa steel plant project. The Centre is also taking a decision on Railway zone. Bifurcation law is being focused and soon it will be implemented. Funds are raised for National university construction. It is not true that Andhra Pradesh is cheated in the union budget," he added.

He further said that answers should be given for the comments made against the BJP.

Hinting at severing ties with National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he was ready for any sacrifices for justice to state's interest.

He further said that the state did not get justice in the recent Union Budget while demanding a debate on the matter.

A rift has emerged between the ruling BJP and TDP in the state over the fund allocation to the state in the Union Budget 2018.