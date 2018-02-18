search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP not cheated in Budget, Centre supports Andhra in all ways: BJP

ANI
Published Feb 18, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
The BJP called a meeting to address issues of the TDP which has been protesting against the Centre over allocation for Andhra in Budget.
BJP state chief Hari Babu said, 'Centre is supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways. Few people are deliberately commenting against the BJP. The Centre is ready to fill the revenue. Officials are discussing about the funds to be provided.' (Photo: File)
 BJP state chief Hari Babu said, 'Centre is supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways. Few people are deliberately commenting against the BJP. The Centre is ready to fill the revenue. Officials are discussing about the funds to be provided.' (Photo: File)

Vijaywada: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that its ally- Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was not cheated in the Union Budget 2018-19 as the "Centre was supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways."

The BJP on Sunday called a meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada to address issues of the TDP which has been protesting against the Centre for offering "nothing in the Budget for the state."

 

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Hari Babu, senior leader Porandeshawari, state ministers, MPs and MLAs participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the BJP state chief said, "Centre is supporting Andhra Pradesh in all ways. Few people are deliberately commenting against the BJP. The Centre is ready to fill the revenue. Officials are discussing about the funds to be provided."

Babu further noted that the Centre has allotted adequate funds for several projects in Andhra Pradesh.

"The Central minister told that we are agreeing for Kadappa steel plant. There are few things to be solved by the state government then we can take a step forward in the Kadappa steel plant project. The Centre is also taking a decision on Railway zone. Bifurcation law is being focused and soon it will be implemented. Funds are raised for National university construction. It is not true that Andhra Pradesh is cheated in the union budget," he added.

He further said that answers should be given for the comments made against the BJP.

Hinting at severing ties with National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he was ready for any sacrifices for justice to state's interest.

He further said that the state did not get justice in the recent Union Budget while demanding a debate on the matter.

A rift has emerged between the ruling BJP and TDP in the state over the fund allocation to the state in the Union Budget 2018.

Tags: union budget, hari babu, n chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record by drinking tomato ketchup from bottle in 25.37 seconds

Several individuals set world records for extraordinary feats, but some people do bizarre things in their bid to make it into record books (Photo: YouTube)
 

New video reveals iPhone X-like gestures to be used to navigate the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. (Representational image)
 

After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

After launching the Redmi Note series, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2.
 

Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Jio cashback offer

The cashback is available on the revolutionary TnT3, Energy E3 and Prime P444 smartphone among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Consider impact on environment before changing master plan: Delhi HC to authorities

Referring to the environmental impact of the increasing population and corresponding rise in the number of buildings in the national capital, Delhi High Court said that various species of birds have already disappeared from the city and others are fast disappearing. (Photo: File)

Those voting for Cong won't get Ujjwala Yojana's benefit, warns MP min

Yashodhara Raje Scindia went on to say that it is the people's own fault which is why they are not being provided with the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Trudeau, family begin India tour with Taj Mahal visit, to meet PM on Feb 23

Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: PM unveils new BJP HQ, says party committed to 'Rashtra Bhakti'

Party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and senior leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani were also present among others. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala private bus owners to meet Transport min today as strike enters 3rd day

Private bus operators went on an indefinite strike on Friday alleging the hike in bus fare announced by the state government was insufficient to meet their running cost. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham