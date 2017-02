"It has become routine that at least four persons are being deported from a few countries like New Zealand, Malaysia and the US,” an official at the airport said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Six youth were deported from Malaysia by immigration officials and sent back to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

An official said that the six youth from Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh had gone to Malaysia on tourist visas.

“The immigration officials at Malaysia forcibly deport the youth to India. It has become routine that at least four persons are being deported from a few countries like New Zealand, Malaysia and the US,” an official at the airport said.