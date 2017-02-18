Madhya Pradesh: 17-hour operation saves child in 50-feet pit

The child, identified as one Chandrasekhar Bais was playing at a farm when he fell into the pit around Thursday noon. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A one-year-old boy, who had falled into a 50-foot deep borewell, was rescued after a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud village in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district.

The child, identified as one Chandrasekhar Bais was playing at a farm when he fell into the pit around Thursday noon. His parents, who were employed to remove weeds from the field immediately raised alarm and villagers informed officials who quickly brought in earth-moving equipment.

“The area was dug out with the help of three earth-mover machines to reach the child, who was stuck at a depth of 50 feet inside the borewell. He was brought out of the pit safely at around 6am on Friday after a night-long rescue operation,” Singrauli district superintendent of police (SP) Radulf Alvares said.

Chandrasekhar is currently recovering at a local hospital and has been kept under observation. To prevent suffocation, rescuers kept up a constant oxygen feed into the borewell.

This is not the first time Madhya Pradesh has been in the news for such an incident.

In July of last year, a 22-hour long operation involving BSF and National Disaster Response Force personnel failed to save a three-year-old boy who had falled into a 150-ft deep borewell in an agriculture field in the state.