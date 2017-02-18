Nation, Current Affairs

In ISI code 'cold' is BSF, hot is 'Army'

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Security agencies have been interrogating Khan since he was caught in Kishangarh in Jaisalmer district on February 11.
According to an intelligence source, he used the word cold for BSF, hot for Army and rain for the Air Force. (Representational image)
 According to an intelligence source, he used the word cold for BSF, hot for Army and rain for the Air Force. (Representational image)

Jodhpur: Suspected Pakistan spy Haji Khan, who was arrested earlier this month by the security agencies, had been using name of weathers as codeword for passing on information to ISI and other agencies about the movements of BSF, Army and Air Force, his interrogators have said. According to an intelligence source, he used the word cold for BSF, hot for Army and rain for the Air Force.

“When border surveillance by BSF would be stepped up, he would convey to the Pak agencies it was too cold and the same was the method for army and the air force,” the source said.

As per his disclosure earlier, he had been actively working for ISI and two other agencies for about past three years and has got about Rs 15 lakh from these agencies by way of deposits in his wife's bank account in Pakistan or through hawala transaction to his cousin in Dubai.

“In order to extract information from the border guards or army soldiers, he would sit with them near the bordering areas and offer them milk and tea of goat milk,” said the source.

Security agencies have been interrogating Khan since he was caught in Kishangarh in Jaisalmer district on February 11.

The agencies are trying to find out through interrogation what information, he has shared so far with the Pak agencies, and how serious were they in nature.   

Tags: air force, army
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

Entertainment Gallery

Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay-Twinkle, Hrithik, Kareena, Arjun, others dole out fashion goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian canapes, 'Jai Ho' to mark Queen's Palace reception

Later that evening, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by husband Duke of Edinburgh, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate as they host a special reception to celebrate the launch. (Photo: PTI)
 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Explain your appointment as AIADMK general secretary: EC to Sasikala

AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Only one woman judge in Supreme Court out of 28

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC order FIR against UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in rape case

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prasad Prajapathi (Photo: PTI)

Ex-minister Syed Altaf Bukhari inducted into Mehbooba Cabinet

J&K Governor N N Vohra with Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti with the new minister Syed Altaf Bukhari poses for a photograph during a swearing in ceremony at the Governor House in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Alert in Kutch over inputs of intrusion by Pakistani national by sea

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham