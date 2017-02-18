 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) Live: TN CM Palanisamy wins vote of confidence after Oppn walks out
 
Nation, Current Affairs

After AIADMK MLAs leave, Golden Bay Resort shuts down for maintenance

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 18, 2017, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
The resort has been shut down for two days for maintenance as the property has been damaged.
(Photo: ANI Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: The Golden Bay Resort where more than 100 legislators of the ruling AIADMK supporting party General Secretary V K Sasikala were put up for over a week had closed its premises for "maintenance work".

"Resort under maintenance", said a notice pasted on the compound wall of the sprawling resort, located at Koovathur, about 80 km from here on the scenic East Coast Road.

According to a report in The News Minute, the resort has been shut down for two days for maintenance as the property has been damaged.

"There is damage to property. The lawn is a mess. Plates have been broken. The resort needs to be cleaned. The staff has been working continuously and they need some rest,” The News Minute quoted its source as saying.

"They've not taken their bags and are likely to come back," the source said.

The notice comes on a day when AIADMK MLAs, who have been stayed there since February 8, left the resort to take part in the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had convened the session for the taking up the vote of confidence.

Soon after Sasikala was convicted in a corruption case, dashing her hopes of becoming the Chief Minister, the Kancheepuram district administration had imposed prohibitory orders in Koovathur and neighouring localities, following which security personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the resort.

Several party leaders had questioned the MLAs being housed in one place, with the main opposition party DMK saying they should visit their constituencies, get feedback from people and then only take part in the floor test.

Tags: golden bay resort, aiadmk mlas, maintenance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

