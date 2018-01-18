search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Boy, 8, shot dead in encounter between cops, robber

ANI
Published Jan 18, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Unable to cope with the situation, both the police and the criminal fled the spot immediately.
Madhav’s kin alleged irresponsibility on behalf of the police. (Photo: Representational)
Mathura: In an unfortunate turn of events, an eight-year-old boy was killed in an encounter between the police and a robbery accused in Mathura's Mohanpura.

The victim, identified as Madhav, a nursery student.

 

The police came to know of whereabouts of a robbery accused, who was hiding in a field in Mohanpura, following which they proceeded to nab them. However, they were unable to do so, since the criminal began to flee from the place.

Thereafter, a round of firing began, which, by mistake, hit Madhav, who was playing in the vicinity. Unable to cope with this, both the police and the criminal fled the spot immediately.

As soon as the news of Madhav being shot at reached his family, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his wound.

While Madhav’s kin alleged irresponsibility on behalf of the police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnil Mamgai said the investigation is being carried out in the matter, adding that full support will be extended to the family at this hour of grief.

“It is a very unfortunate incident, and I extend complete support to the family. The matter will be looked into by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, who will examine the case from all angles and reveal if there was any negligence on behalf of the police. The body of the child has been sent for postmortem, to identify who initiated the firing,” Swapnil told reporters here.

He further stated that compensation is being offered to the family in the event of the mishap.

Investigation in this matter is underway.

