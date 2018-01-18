search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Terror funding: NIA chargesheets Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, 10 others

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
The judicial custody of 10 people arrested in connection with the case ended on Thursday.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the 1,279-page chargesheet before a designated court in Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the 1,279-page chargesheet before a designated court in Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

New Delhi: The NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in a case related to alleged funding of terror and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the 1,279-page chargesheet before a designated court in Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe.

 

The judicial custody of 10 people arrested in connection with the case ended on Thursday.

Under the anti-terror law -- the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- the prosecuting agency has to file a chargesheet within 6 months, failing which the accused is eligible for bail.

NIA officials said they gathered substantial material and technical evidence during the probe. They said 60 locations were raided and 950 incriminating documents seized. There are 300 witnesses in the case.

The NIA had arrested Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, son-in-law of Syed Ali Shah Geelani; spokesperson of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq-led moderate Hurriyat Conference Shahid-ul-Islam; spokesperson of the Geelani-led faction of Hurriyat
Ayaz Akbar and separatists Nayeem Khan, Bashir Bhat alias Peer Saifullah and Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal.

Noted businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali was also arrested by the NIA in connection with the case, which was registered after the valley was rocked by violent protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen poster boy Burhan Wani in a gunfight with security forces in 2016.

Former JKLF militant Bitta Karate, photo journalist Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmed Bhat have also been named in the chargesheet.

The NIA accused Saeed and Salahuddin of fomenting trouble and sending funds to the valley through non-banking channels, they said.

The FIR named Saeed as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Milat.

The NIA also recorded confessional statements on the flow of money, especially from Pakistan, from four people accused in a case related to the funding of "terror activities" in Kashmir.

The statements given before a judicial magistrate had tightened the case against the separatists who allegedly funded stone-pelters and spread unrest in Kashmir, the officials said. 

Tags: nia, hafiz saeed, let, hizbul mujahideen, syed salahuddin, terror funding, terror funding case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager gets throat ripped open while eating sandwich

The rare condition sees white blood cells build up in the lining of the tube con necting the mouth and stomach, which can lead to tearing and choking. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at the The Oxford University

Twinkle khanna is a producer of 'PadMan'.
 

Is it time to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Indian Test team?

Cheteshwar Pujara’s record plunges to 843 runs in 16 Tests and 31 innings, with a solitary hundred, which came in South Africa in 2013, and three fifties against his name, and at an average of 27.19, a whopping 23.90 less than his career average of 51.09 when India travel to England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers link gum disease to deadliest types of cancer

Researchers link gum disease to deadliest types of cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why periods can get worse in winter

Expert explains whyt periods can get worse in the winter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Senators grill social media companies over terrorist posts

Lawmakers acknowledged that the companies, especially Google and Facebook, have come a long way when it comes to weeding out extremist material. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tripura to vote on Feb 18, Meghalaya, Nagaland on Feb 27, results on Mar 3

Polling for the Tripura Assembly will be held on February 18 while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. (Photo: AP | File)

Kshatriya women threaten mass self-immolation if 'Padmaavat' releases on Jan 25

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmavati.'

MLA seats in Andhra Pradesh may go up

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: DC/File)

India successfully test-fires nuclear capable ICBM Agni-V off Odisha coast

India launched Intercontinental 5000-km range surface to surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu seeks funds from Centre in Union Budget

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham