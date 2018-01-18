search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Dravidian ideology should include all southern states, not TN alone: Kamal Haasan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Haasan also said, a celebration of ‘Dravidian’ all across South India will end discrimination and help them 'speak in chorus with Delhi.'
According to a report in NDTV, megastar Kamal Haasan's well-admired column in ‘Ananda Vikatan’ magazine was a caustic observation of the Centre’s tax collection procedure. (Photo: File)
 According to a report in NDTV, megastar Kamal Haasan's well-admired column in ‘Ananda Vikatan’ magazine was a caustic observation of the Centre’s tax collection procedure. (Photo: File)

Chennai: After announcing his foray into politics on Tuesday, actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday said the meaning of the term ‘Dravidian’ should not be restricted to Tamil Nadu alone. He said the term should also include other southern states in order to receive a better deal from the Centre.

According to a report in NDTV, the megastar’s well-admired column in ‘Ananda Vikatan’ magazine was a caustic observation of the Centre’s tax collection procedure.

 

“I feel of late, sharing of taxes with states is not done well. Tamil Nadu is the second largest tax contributor. It's fine to develop northern states with it. That's how even in families we help an unemployed sibling. But the gullible contributor should not be left to starve," Haasan wrote.

The actor further argued in his piece that a celebration of ‘Dravidian’ all across South India would bring an end to discrimination and help them “speak in chorus with Delhi.”

Haasan, in his column, explicitly hinted at the gulf in the state’s political scenario after the death of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. The leadership crisis within the party, even after sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran came to power in December, underlines Tamil Nadu’s fight toward stability.

The megastar’s take on ‘Dravidian’ doesn’t only encompass the common welfare of all southern states but also renders other torchbearers of the ideology concerned as regressive, the NDTV report said.

The actor’s Thursday column said he would start his political tour --- a “journey of discovery to understand people’s needs and aspirations” --- on February 21 from ex-president Abdul Kalam’s hometown, Rameswaram.

Read: Actor Kamal Haasan to announce party name, begin TN tour on Feb 21

Haasan said, though limited but he has had inspiring exchanges with Kalam. “Like Kalam, I too have a dream for a good Tamil Nadu,” the actor added. He also said how a single man fails to capture power but the people together don’t and hence people should be elevated first.

Read Also: Wish him all the best: Rajinikanth on Kamal Haasan's foray into politics

Haasan’s political debut coincides with Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s entry into politics. Rajinikanth, on Wednesday, wished Kamal Haasan luck for his maiden endeavour.

Tags: kamal haasan, dravidian, rajinikanth, tax collection, j jayalalitha, abdul kalam, political debut, kamal haasan column
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Church decorated with Tagore motif inaugurated in West Bengal

The centre-piece in the church's sanctuary is an imposing banyan tree under which Jesus is seated in lotus position imparting his teaching and blessings to all. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's the trick to loading up on carbs without the weight gain

TV doctor Dr Michael Mosley found eating pasta and bread at dinnertime is better for your diet than toast in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anand Mahindra gets massively trolled for tweet on Balakrishna's car-lifting scene

Anand Mahindra and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
 

Here’s how Donald Trump changed social media

According to the news article published, most of the tweets are brash, petulant, and aggressive and contain claims that are often untrue.
 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaitley, state FMs discuss fiscal policies, budgetary measures in pre-budget meet

The meet was part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers. (Photo: ANI)

Foreign tourist arrivals record high in 2017, eyeing to double number by '20: Alphons

India, which saw a record number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals of 10 million in 2017, is targeting to double this number in next three years, tourism minister KJ Alphons said. (Photo: File)

Israeli PM pays tributes to 26/11 victims, meets Baby Moshe at Nariman House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Japanese firm to benefit most from India's bullet train: report

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train in September, 2017. It will link Mumbai with Ahmedabad, the largest commercial city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

Give 5 acre land to every Dalit, 70 per cent landless: Mevani in Hyderabad

The newly-elected Gujarat legislator termed the death of University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula as 'an institutional murder'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham