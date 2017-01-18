Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court asks centre to file report on clean ganga project

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:33 am IST
In the last hearing on January last year the Central government had said that Ganga will be cleaned by 2018.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file a status report on the ambitious ‘Clean Ganga’ project in which over Rs 2,000 crore had been spent so far.

Pointing out that the PIL filed in 1985 is pending for 35 years, a Bench of Chief Justices J.S. Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar to file the report in one week on the steps taken to set up sewage treatment plants along the banks of the river.

The CJI told the SG “We do not intend to keep it pending. It is a very old and an important matter. Let us finish it off. Earlier petitioner and environmentalist M.C. Mehta said precious little had been done in the last 32 years and the PIL is pending since 1985.”

In the last hearing on January last year the Central government had said that Ganga will be cleaned by 2018. The top court wanted to know whether the government was serious about completing the clean-up exercise during its current tenure or will keep it pending for further.

The Supreme court had said the government should be “more worried” about the pollution in the river since this government had pledged its commitment to the issue.

“The net effect is that `2,000 crore has already been spent and the river is still not clean,” the Bench told the Centre.

The Central government said a consortium of seven IITs was involved in the Ganga project and it would give a report and a roadmap would emerge.

Tags: supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
A boy carries an image of the Child Jesus as he waits for the traditional blessing with holy water to celebrate its feast day.

Santo Niño: The Filipino festival of Child Jesus
At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Medicine wholesalers told to have pharmacists as staff

The wholesalers and stockists do not dispense medicines but they are responsible for storage and handling. (Representational image)

GHMC’s garbage autos being wasted

One of the e-autos assigned to garbage duty

Private colleges beaten at National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

P.V. Sudhakar, said that it was time for private colleges to introspect and review the training they offer to medicos. (Rpresentational Image)

National Institute of Technology Warangal boy lands Rs 80 lakh offer

The Rs 80 lakh per annum offer was made to a final year electronics and communication engineering student. (Representational Image)

K Chandrasekhar Rao announces cash awards for soldiers

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham