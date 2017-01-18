Nation, Current Affairs

Sheena Bora case: Murder charges on Indrani Mukerjea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:37 am IST
The CBI investigators will be relying on six key pieces of evidence in the case.
Indrani Mukerjea with husband Peter. (Photo: PTI)
 Indrani Mukerjea with husband Peter. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Clearing the decks for commencement of trial, a special CBI court on Tuesday framed murder and criminal conspiracy charges against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. The CBI investigators will be relying on six key pieces of evidence in the case. The trial would begin on February 1.

Indrani Mukerjea to file for divorce
Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, informed the special CBI court on Tuesday that she wanted to end her 15-year-old marriage with Peter Mukerjea, and sought the court’s permission to file a divorce petition in a family court.

Indrani also told the court that she wanted to make changes in her will and donate money to charity organisations, but the judge told her that she did not require the CBI court’s permission to do so.

On a day when the CBI court framed charges against all the three accused in the case, Indrani, after the lunch break, requested the court to allow her to say something. She then told the court that she wanted its permission to file a divorce petition in a family court, and also wanted to make changes in her will in order to donate assets to charity organisations. But special judge H.S. Mahajan said she did not require the court’s permission for these requests.

Indrani and Peter had married in 2002. Indrani’s lawyer Gunjan Mangala also confirmed that Indrani had made the verbal request before the court. According to her, Indrani feels that she has been framed by Peter’s lawyer and that is why she could be taking the decision for the divorce.

It may be recalled that during arguments on Peter’s bail plea, his lawyer had put all the blame of the murder on Indrani, saying Peter was not aware that Sheena had been murdered. His lawyer had argued that he blindly believed Indrani, and had hence told his son Rahul that Sheena was fine.

Tags: indrani mukerjea
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

