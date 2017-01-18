Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister Modi urges Chinese restraint as Trump handover nears

REUTERS
Published Jan 18, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 9:00 am IST
‘Rising ambition and rivalries are generally visible stress points,’ Modi said, without naming China.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Growing military ambitions in the Asia-Pacific are creating security risks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in a coded message to China to exercise strategic restraint.

Although couched in diplomatic language and not mentioning China by name, Modi's remarks in a keynote foreign policy speech aligned New Delhi with US President-elect Donald Trump's intent to curb Beijing's regional clout.

"Rising ambition and rivalries are generally visible stress points," Modi told an audience of politicians and top military brass from 65 nations at a security conference in New Delhi.

"The steady increase in military power, resources and wealth in the Asia-Pacific has raised the stakes of security."

The US Republican has, since Trump’s shock election victory in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, called into question the "One China" policy that Washington has adhered to for decades.

His pick for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, also told a confirmation hearing that Beijing's militarisation of reclaimed islands in the disputed waters of the South China Sea must be stopped.

That is music to the ears of the foreign policy establishment in New Delhi, as are Trump's tentative - albeit in Washington controversial - overtures towards Russia's President Vladimir Putin, whom Modi on Tuesday called "an abiding friend".

Emerging India

Modi was addressing the second annual Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi sponsored by the foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank that is competing for attention with the higher-profile World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking in Davos, Chinese President Xi Jinping avoided mention of Trump and instead mounted a vigorous defence of free trade that the American president-elect has vowed to roll back to protect US jobs.

Although many of the guests in New Delhi were former, rather than current prime ministers, they did include the top US naval commander in the Pacific, Admiral Harry Harris.

Modi for a rules-based security architecture in the Asia-Pacific that is "open, transparent, balanced and inclusive, and promote(s) dialogue and predictable behaviour rooted in international norms and respect for sovereignty."

That reflects not only India's concerns about the South China Sea, but fears that Beijing is threading a "string of pearls" in the Indian Ocean theatre by building strategic ports in countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Djibouti on the eastern coast of Africa.

India has maritime interests in all directions that are "strategic and significant", said Modi. India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer and juts southward from the Eurasian landmass into the strategic shipping lane running from the Middle East to the rising economies of the Asia-Pacific.

"Primary responsibility for security in the Indian Ocean rests with those who live in this region," he said.

"Respecting freedom of navigation and adhering to international norms are essential for peace and growth in the larger and interlinked marine geography of the Indo-Pacific."

Tags: modi, china, trump, south china sea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Walk away from terror to walk the path of peace with India: Modi to Pak

The world needs India to rise as much as India needs the world, says the Prime Minister.
17 Jan 2017 6:30 PM
China's President Xi Jinping, speaks during a Press Statement in the Hotel Bellevue Palace during his visit to Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

China’s 3Ts: Trade, terror, territory...

Terror operations on land by a ‘third’ party compels India to divert resources to its land borders.
17 Jan 2017 1:02 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

List of Samsung Galaxy devices to receive Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat
 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If needed, security will be provided to teen actress Zaira: govt

Zaira Wasim Khan with J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Kanpur train tragedy: Bihar police arrest 3, suspect ISI hand in derailment

Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district on November, 20, last year. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt defends its action before NGT

National Green Tribunal. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh MLAs prefer to meet babus for real solutions

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

East Godavari tops in crime rate rise in Andhra Pradesh

marijuana (Ganja) smuggling in the city
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham