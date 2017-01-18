Nation, Current Affairs

Police suspects ISI links in Kanpur train tragedy

140 persons had died on November 21 last year.
According to the police, revelations were made by a hardcore criminal Moti Paswan.
Patna: In a major revelation, the Bihar police on Tuesday hinted that Pakistan intelligence agency ISI was behind the Kanpur train derailment in which more than 140 persons had died on November 21 last year.

According to the police, revelations were made by a hardcore criminal Moti Paswan and his two henchmen who were arrested for planting IED bombs on railway tracks near Ghorasahan railway station in Raxaul district of Bihar on October 1.  

“The bomb on the railway track at Ghorasahan was planted on October 1 and these men were paid Rs 3 lakh to blow up railway tracks,” East Champaran SP Jitendra Rana said adding that Paswan’s network in “Nepal, Dubai, and other places are being probed”.

According to sources, Paswan has also told the police during interrogation that besides him several others including Zubair and Ziaul named persons were involved in the train derailment in Kanpur.

During the interrogation, he also revealed that two men who had established links with them were later murdered by ISI handlers in Nepal after their attempt to blow railway tracks near Ghorasahan failed.

Though the police said that the probe to find out more about the incident is underway but didn’t completely rule out that, “the incident occurred due to IED blast” and the role of a Dubai-based businessman from Nepal  is also being investigated.

