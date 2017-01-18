Nation, Politics

Punjab polls: NRI funds under scanner of security and enforcement agencies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Jan 18, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Sources in the Punjab govt said that the state police as well as the income-tax authorities are keeping a close eye on foreign funds.
Former BJP MP-turned-Congressmen Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed upon arrival by Congress leaders during a road show at Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Former BJP MP-turned-Congressmen Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed upon arrival by Congress leaders during a road show at Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With Punjab heading for one of the most keenly contested triangular Assembly elections, the state’s most economically prosperous region — Doaba — is under the scanner of security and enforcement agencies. The region’s nearly 85 per cent of income is generated from its sizeable NRI population,

The money routed through NRIs has been a major source of funding in Punjab’s electoral process, and with political parties already facing cash crunch in wake of demonetisation, it is suspected that the contribution of NRIs towards funding in the polls is likely to witness a sharp increase.

It is learnt that every second household in the Doaba region, including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Nawashahar, Phagwara and Mandi Gobindgarh, has a member working abroad.

During the election, majority of these NRIs return to Punjab not just for voting but also to generate funds for political parties. Doaba also happens to be the most important region in Punjab, where majority of the foreign funds are routed through the hawala network.

As compared to Punjab’s other two regions — Malwa and Majha — Doaba is also the most prosperous in terms of both revenue generation and foreign exchange.

Sources in the Punjab government said that the state police as well as the income-tax authorities are keeping a close eye on foreign funds flowing into the Doaba.

“Initially, a sizeable population from the region was working in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia, but in recent years a lot of workforce has started going to the Middle East. The money sent back home is one of the reasons why Doaba is economically the most prosperous area of Punjab.

And funding during election is also the largest here. “Following demonetisation, parties are in desperate need of more money, so expect a lot of money to come in through hawala channels,” said Kewal Kishan, former economics professor at Jalandhar’s Doaba College.

Political observers feel that though three political parties in the fray — Akali Dal-BJP combine, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party — will benefit from NRI funds, AAP is attracting a lot of foreign volunteers, particularly the youth.

A senior Punjab police official said they are already keeping a close watch on money coming into the region and additional forces have been deployed with special focus on airports at Amritsar, Mohali and Ludhiana, and a close watch is also being kept at smaller airports at Bhatinda and Patiala to check passengers carrying unaccounted cash.

The Central Industrial Security Force has also been roped in. “This particular issue was also discussed in detail when Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi chaired a review meeting in Chandigarh last week to review poll preparedness,” the official added.

Tags: punjab polls, punjab polls 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Punjab polls: IT seizes 4.5 crore post model code of conduct announcement

The department is also closely monitoring social media to detect misuse of funds in the polls.
17 Jan 2017 5:46 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls: Notice to AAP after Kejriwal asks voters to accept 'cash for votes'

The Goa Chief Electoral Officer had also said that they had received information about Kejriwal asking people to accept money to vote.
15 Jan 2017 8:10 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Daro mat', tweets Rahul after BJP moves EC against him

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

'Modi babu, you are totally arrogant', says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls: Cong's Amarinder declares assets worth Rs 48.29 cr

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh faction files caveat in SC to avoid appeal on EC decision

Akhilesh Yadav and SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia may not campaign in poll-bound states: Congress

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham