Modi on Sino-India ties: Not unnatural to have differences

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 18, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:33 am IST
He was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day-long Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship geo-political conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: India alone cannot walk the path of peace with Pakistan and the neighbouring country must walk away from terrorism if it wants bilateral dialogue to resume, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, amid continued chill in Indo-Pak ties.

Referring to ties with China, the Prime Minister said it was not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences but both sides should show sensitivity and respect for each other’s core concerns and interests.

On the Sino-India ties, the Prime Minister said both the countries have an unprecedented economic opportunities and that they can compliment each other in their march forward.

”I see the rise of India and China as an unprecedented economic opportunity for our two countries, and for the whole world. At the same time, it is not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences.

“In the management of our relationship, and for the peace and progress in the region, both our countries need to show sensitivity and respect for each other's core concerns and interests,” he said.

Referring to India’s ties with the US, he said a certain amount of speed, substance and strength to the entire spectrum of economic, commercial and security engagements has been brought to the relationship through sustained engagement.

“Over the past two-and-half years, we have given a strong momentum to our engagement with US, Russia, Japan and other major global powers,” he said, delving on India's external engagement and geo-strategic interests.

Mr Modi said India’s economic and political rise represents a regional and global opportunity of great significance.

Talking about ties with the US, Modi also referred to his conversation with President-elect Donald Trump and said “we agreed to keep building on these gains in our strategic partnership.”

He said instability, violence, conflict, extremism, exclusion and transnational threats continue to proliferate in dangerous directions. Mr Modi said India's maritime interests are strategic and significant and that the primary responsibility for peace, prosperity and security in the Indian Ocean rests with those who live in the region.

