Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad more dynamic than London, finds survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 18, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 3:10 am IST
Hyderabad’s innovation and technology are the key factors for its high position in the rankings.
Major factors that characterise the world’s most dynamic cities, apart from technology and innovation, are the ability of cities to absorb, adapt and leverage.
 Major factors that characterise the world's most dynamic cities, apart from technology and innovation, are the ability of cities to absorb, adapt and leverage.

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are living in the fifth most dynamic city in the world, ahead of London, Austin and Boston. The city stands fifth in a survey conducted by the World Economic Forum of the most dynamic cities across the globe. Bengaluru clinched the top spot.

In fact, India snatched the lead from China as home to some of the world’s fastest-changing cities, taking six of the top 30 positions, compared to China’s five.

Hyderabad’s innovation and technology are the key factors for its high position in the rankings. Major factors that characterise the world’s most dynamic cities, apart from technology and innovation, are the ability of cities to absorb, adapt and leverage.

“What has become apparent is Hyderabad and Bengaluru are now becoming more tightly networked and are outperforming their national economies. The most successful cities seek to sustain momentum and innovation by cultivating their research and educational capabilities, and by inve-sting in infrastructure,’ disclosed the survey.

Over 42 variables from the city were examined. Forty per cent weightage is given to socio-economic factors — GDP, population, air passengers, corporate headquarters and foreign direct investment.

Thirty per cent weightage is on commercial real estate momentum, which encompasses changes related to construction, rents, investment, etc.

Bengaluru has pipped London (6), which was ranked first last year, New York (14), Paris (17) and Los Angeles (27) to make it to the top slot.

