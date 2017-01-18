Allow inspection of Smriti Irani’s board record: CIC to CBSE

Hyderabad: Central Information Commissioner Prof. Madabushi Sridhar on Tuesday ordered the CBSE to facilitate verification of board records of Union textiles minister Smriti Irani.

An RTI was filed by one Mohammed Naushaduddin seeking verification of the information of Ms. Irani regarding her 10th and 12th exam from CBSE board in 1991 and 1993 respectively.

The applicant also wanted copies of the minister’s admit cards and marks sheets.

However, the same was denied by Mr Vikas Arora CPIO of the CBSE at Ajmer stating that the admit card and mark sheet contained personal information.

The CPIO also said that extracting the information is a big task as the record was voluminous. As a result, Nausha-duddin approached the CIC at Delhi.

The CIC opined that RTI Act does not allow the PIO to take shelter under practical difficulties to deny this legal right.

The commission also observed that Ms. Smriti Zubin Irani being an elected MP and holding the Constitutional office of the Union Minister, is a public figure under the RTI Act.