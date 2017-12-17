Those observing Ajmal Kasab’s death anniversary should be shot: Karnataka Governor

Bengaluru: State Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday strongly condemned those observing the death anniversary of Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist who was caught during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and later hanged to death. The Governor said, "Those observing Kasab's death anniversary should be shot dead." He also called for setting up of special courts for speedy disposal cases against terrorists and other anti-nationals.

During a discussion organised on the topic 'National Security Our Priority', Mr Vala said, "It took so many years to award death sentence of Kasab, who took away the lives of many innocent people. With special courts those who indulge in anti-national activities should be punished immediately." He further added that hanging of traitors should not be published in any newspaper. Apart from special courts, he demanded special laws for speedy disposal of cases. "We should not be soft on terrorists," he added.