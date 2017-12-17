Scheduled tribe woman likely in K Chandrasekhar Rao cabinet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao may effect a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet, replacing the ailing minister for tourism, tribal welfare and cultural affairs, Azmeera Chandulal, with Kova Laxmi, MLA from Asifabad and an Adivasi. Sources close to the Chief Minister disclosed that this could be announced only after the current fight between Adivasis and Lambadas subsides.

The move will serve the twin purposes of giving representation to a woman for the first time in the three-and-a-half-year-old 18-member Cabinet, and appease the Adivasi community, which has been agitating against the domination of Lambadas in the political administration of the state.

