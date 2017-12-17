Parliament should hear people: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Varun Gandhi wants changes in the Indian parliamentary system so that “Awaaz of Awam, Janata and naujawan (voice of people and youth)” could be heard. He cited examples of existing practices in England and a few European nations where Parliament discuss and debate petitions that are signed by over one lakh people which highlight various issues. “If 60,000 people sign a petition in England, the lawmakers take note of it and respond. If one lakh people sign a petition, Parliament debates the issue for two hours,” he stated while speaking at a meeting organised by Yodha Uday at Kacheguda on Saturday evening. It was attended by a large number of youngsters and college students.

In India, Mr Varun Gandhi said, people have to request and beg their elected representative (MLA or MP) to get their issue heard in Houses. The situation needs to be changed following the best practices seen in Europe, he said. The Sultanpur MP laid emphasis on equality in society and equal opportunities for everyone for the country to prosper. He said if not were for his famous surname he could not have become a two-time parliamentarian nor would his meetings draw big crowds.

“Names and surnames should not matter. The last person in the queue should also get equal opportunities,” the MP said. He cited examples of achievers from normal and poor backgrounds in various states who inspired their neighbourhoods and brought a change in society be it in literacy, drinking water, schooling, entrepreneurship. Mr Varun Gandhi said he met them during his visits and wanted youngsters to take inspiration from such achievers. Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj who spoke at the meeting and appealed to younger generation, especially women, to focus on their goals despite obstacles coming their way. An individual should dream and achieve success and also do good for society he lives in, she felt.