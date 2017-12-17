search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh set to have a hub for ‘Games of Learning’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2017, 6:57 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 7:08 am IST
Using games for learning is a new method for students.
AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu speaking with Union minister of State for Human Resource, Satya Pal Singh during a conference in Vizag on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu speaking with Union minister of State for Human Resource, Satya Pal Singh during a conference in Vizag on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: The AP government on Saturday began an effort to develop the state into a hub of ‘games of learning’. The education department and Economic Development Board of AP and Unesco’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) entered into a strategic partnership on the inaugural day of the three-day International Ed-TECH (Transforming Education Conference for Humanity) conference  here on Saturday.

The partnership is in line with the Vision 2029 framework of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu which consists of six transformational are-as —  human development, inclusive growth, globally competitive economy, knowledge-based economy, sustainability, and governance.

 

MGIEP will bring to the partnership its expertise on digital pedagogies that foster peace and sustainable development. “Using games for learning may be a relatively new concept but there is much scientific evidence that by using games one can improve the learning process of the students and are also an effective method of assessment as students can learn at their own pace,” said Dr Anantha Duraiappah, director, Unesco MGIEP, at the signing of the MoU.

Multiple stakeholders from education, technology and transformative digital pedagogy sectors have shown an interest in the gaming hub announced on Saturday and met the Chief Minister after the signing of the MoU to discuss the initiative in greater detail.

CM inaugurates helitourism project; trips from Dec. 28:

The much-delayed heli-tourism project in Vizag, finally took off on Saturday. National helicopter carrier Pawan Hans brought a twin-engine chopper for the purpose and Chief Minister Nara  Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the  project amidst much fanfare.

Pawan Hans will also operate the tourism trips from December 28, when Visakha Utsav opens.  Mr Naidu said that the helitourism project will attract tourists from various parts of the country and Vizag city will soon emerge as the hub of tourism in AP. VUDA vice-chairman discussed the extension of licence for the inaugural sortie with Naval authorities.

Tags: nara chandrababu naidu, games of learning
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love your neighbour! Virat Kohli most searched cricketer on Google in Pakistan

According to Google Trends, Kohli was the most searched cricketer in Pakistan from December 18, 2016, to December 9, 2017. (Photo: BCCI/AP/AFP)
 

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9, S9+ in February

Based on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, which is Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively, the upcoming flagship are expected to start from Rs 60,000, while the Plus variant can go up to Rs 70,000.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their kids: Watch AB de Villiers’ special message

AB de Villiers, who is a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and someone with whom Kohli shared a great rapport, congratulated the newly-married couple. (Photo: BCCI/Instagram)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma responded to Shahid Afridi’s wishes on Twitter

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team, and Anushka Sharma, who is currently one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, thanked Shahid Afridi's for his wishes on their marriage. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Elderly couple at 81 and 90 set to become Britain’s oldest newlyweds

The couple, 90-year-old Ted Wright and 81-year-old Joan Grant dated for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. (Photo: Picjumbo)
 

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

Tech Crunch has confirmed that this new Facebook feature is rolling out first in North America, South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. (Photo: Tech Crunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Religion tag for Lingayats: Karnataka government to wait for panel report

CM Siddaramaiah said he had received representations from Basava Dharma Peetha headed by Mathe Mahadevi, Panchapeethasa, Virakta Mathas and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Lingayat Okkoota.

Scientists insist that there was no landfall in Thiruvananthapuram

But none of top IMD officials, either in New Delhi or Thiruvananthapuram, was willing to share further information with DC. (Representational Image)

Keep up tempo, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Lumbini Park to stay closed for 2 days

The President will be in the city for the closing ceremony of the World Telugu Conference (WTC).(Photo: PTI)

Telugu books in demand at WTC

Visitors to the book fair held at the World Telugu Conference go through Telugu books on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham