Andhra Pradesh set to have a hub for ‘Games of Learning’

Visakhapatnam: The AP government on Saturday began an effort to develop the state into a hub of ‘games of learning’. The education department and Economic Development Board of AP and Unesco’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) entered into a strategic partnership on the inaugural day of the three-day International Ed-TECH (Transforming Education Conference for Humanity) conference here on Saturday.

The partnership is in line with the Vision 2029 framework of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu which consists of six transformational are-as — human development, inclusive growth, globally competitive economy, knowledge-based economy, sustainability, and governance.

MGIEP will bring to the partnership its expertise on digital pedagogies that foster peace and sustainable development. “Using games for learning may be a relatively new concept but there is much scientific evidence that by using games one can improve the learning process of the students and are also an effective method of assessment as students can learn at their own pace,” said Dr Anantha Duraiappah, director, Unesco MGIEP, at the signing of the MoU.

Multiple stakeholders from education, technology and transformative digital pedagogy sectors have shown an interest in the gaming hub announced on Saturday and met the Chief Minister after the signing of the MoU to discuss the initiative in greater detail.

CM inaugurates helitourism project; trips from Dec. 28:

The much-delayed heli-tourism project in Vizag, finally took off on Saturday. National helicopter carrier Pawan Hans brought a twin-engine chopper for the purpose and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the project amidst much fanfare.

Pawan Hans will also operate the tourism trips from December 28, when Visakha Utsav opens. Mr Naidu said that the helitourism project will attract tourists from various parts of the country and Vizag city will soon emerge as the hub of tourism in AP. VUDA vice-chairman discussed the extension of licence for the inaugural sortie with Naval authorities.