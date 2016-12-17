Nation, Current Affairs

VVIP chopper scam: SP Tyagi, 2 others sent to judicial custody till Dec 30

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 4:50 pm IST
All the three accused have moved their bail applications, which will be heard on December 21.
Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till December 30 after CBI said he was not required for further custodial interrogation in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar also sent Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan, co-accused in the case related to procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based firm during the UPA-2 regime, to jail after the probe agency did not seek their further custody.

After the agency's submission, all the three accused moved their bail applications, which will be heard on December 21 as the CBI sought time to reply to the applications.

During the proceedings, the counsel appearing for Tyagi submitted before the court that the Italian top court had ordered retrial of ex-Finmeccanica executives in VVIP chopper scam case, which makes CBI's stand weak in the current case.

The court, however, said it will take up the matter on next date of hearing on December 21.

The court had on December 14 extended the CBI remand of Tyagi and the two others by three days after CBI had said it was a "very serious" case requiring interrogation to unearth larger conspiracy as "interest of the nation was compromised".

The agency had earlier submitted in the court:

"It is a very high-profile case and we need proper material. One part of the crime was committed in India while various other angles are in foreign land."

Tyagi's counsel had told the court that he was "a decorated war hero of the nation" and "CBI, which was termed as 'a caged parrot' by the Supreme Court, is trying to tarnish his image".

Earlier, Tyagi's counsel had claimed that the decision to procure VVIP choppers from AgustaWestland was a "collective" one and Prime Minister's Office(PMO) was also a part of it.

CBI had alleged that Tyagi had "abused his official position" and when he was the Air Chief Marshal, he had made huge investments in land and other properties and had not disclosed the source his income.

It was also alleged that Khaitan was the "brain" behind how the bribe money reached India and several firms through which the money travelled came into existence and Sanjeev was known to alleged European middleman Carlo Gerosa.

71-year old Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 by the agency in connection with the case.

The CBI had also claimed that alleged European middleman Guido Haschke's statement, which was received through LR (Letter Rogatory), proved that he was assured by Sanjeev Tyagi that the latter's brother was going to be Air Chief Marshal.

The accused persons, however, had alleged that the "CBI was trying to extract the confession using force".

Tags: vvip chopper scam, cbi, s p tyagi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

‘Humma Humma’ singer Remo calls its remixed version a ‘pale and uninspired job’

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
 

Undersea volcano Axial gets recorded off Oregon Coast

The undersea volcano had previously occurred in 1998 and 2011 (Photo: Youtube/TheWashingtonPost)
 

Video: Journalist breaks down seeing Syrian child being operated without anaesthesia

A Syrian man pulls their belongings after he was evacuated with his family from Aleppo, near Idlib, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

National-level shooter attacks rape-accused Olympian Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput, the India's silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was attacked by a national-level shooter in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Militants open fire on Army convoy in J&K's Pampore

Militants on Saturday attacked an army convoy by opening fire on it at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Sovereignty of J&K within Constitution, residents are citizens of India: SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Rs 37 lakh in new currency seized from car, 5 arrested

Five people have been arrested and about Rs 37 lakh in 2,000 rupee notes seized from their car, police said on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

DMK defers meet, says Karunanidhi will be in hospital for some more days

DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

No partner can blackmail us, we have majority in Goa: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham