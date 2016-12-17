Tax exemption on deposit of old notes only for registered political parties: FM

The political parties depositing scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in their accounts will be exempt from income tax only if they are registered, the FM said. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi : The political parties depositing scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in their accounts will be exempt from income tax only if they are registered, the Finance Ministry clarified on Saturday.

The ministry added that the exemption would also be subject to conditions mentioned in Section 13A of the IT Act, which includes, maintaining books of accounts and other documents that would enable Assessing Officer to deduce its income therefrom.

“In respect of voluntary contribution in excess of Rs.20,000, political party will have to maintain record of such contributions. The political party has to submit a report to Election Commission about donations received within a timeframe prescribed,” the Finance Ministry said.

Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 grants exemption from tax to political parties in respect of their income. This income could be from house property, other sources, capital gains and income by way of voluntary contributions received from any person.

These categories of income qualify for exemption without any monetary or other limit and the income so exempted is would not even be included in the total income of the political party for the purpose of assessment.

However, the tax exemption is applicable only if the political party keeps and maintain such books and other documents of the income and the accounts are audited by a Chartered Accountant.

The government had announced the tax exemption for political parties on Friday, attracting criticism from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

“They need to clarify that #DeMonetisation means it is #DeMonetisation for all. Same rules for everyone. If 500/1000 are illegal tender, then how are they trying to show that there is a division btwn common people & political parties?” Banerjee said in a series of tweets.

“Even the timing of these statements show that there may be an ulterior motive. Is there a motive? Are they trying to give a hidden message to cadre of one political party? Why these confusing and misleading statements now? They must clarify,” she said.

Kejriwal on the other hand sought to link the Centre's tax exemption decision to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi yesterday, suggesting the announcement was outcome of the parleys between the two.

"We demand setting up of an independent commission to probe into bank accounts details of political parties over the past five years, to investigate into their sources of funding," Kejriwal said at a press conference.