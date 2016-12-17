Sasikala Natarajan had tried to kill Jayalalitha, says Rajya Sabha MP Pushpa

Chennai: Rajya Sabha MP, Sasikala Pushpa, who has been expelled from the AIADMK party, has approached the Madras High Court to restrain the party from unlawfully and arbitrarily appointing Sasikala Natarajan, a close aide of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, as general secretary of the party.

She has also also alleged that Sasikala had tried to kill Jaya, according to ANI. “It would too wrong to nominate Sasikala Natrjan as the general secretary of the party. Because no where madam (Jayalalithaa) has mentioned her name. She has not even given her a councillor or an MLA seat. It shows that political life is not fit for her. She was earlier expelled by Amma for conspiring against her and trying to kill her,” Pushpa said.

Justice K. Kalyanasundaram, before whom the suit filed by Sasikala Pushpa and her husband came up for hearing, ordered notice to the AIADMK party and Sasikala Natarajan and posted to December 21 further hearing of the case.

Senior counsel K.M. Vijayan, appearing for Sasikala Pushpa, submitted that she has moved the suit since there was a proposal to elect Sasikala Natarajan as the general secretary of the AIADMK party by bypassing the rules and procedures. The bylaw of the party mandates that only a general body can elect the general secretary. But, attempts were being made to conduct the election by convening a meeting of a smaller group of members, the counsel said.

To contest the election to the post of general secretary, one must have been a primary member of the party continuously for five years. But, Sasikala has completed only four and a half years.