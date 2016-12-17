Petrol up Rs 3.20 a litre in city

The increase was due to a rise in international gasoline price to $62.82 per barrel from $57.43 and that of diesel to $60.97 from $56.79.

New Delhi: The price of petrol was hiked by Rs 2.21 a litre and diesel Rs 1.79 per litre, excluding local levies. In Hyderabad, petrol will cost Rs 73.75, and diesel Rs 61.64, with effect from midnight.

The revision was to come into effect on Thursday but was deferred possibly to save the demonetisation-battered government from any blushes in Parliament.

The increase was due to a rise in international gasoline price to $62.82 per barrel from $57.43 and that of diesel to $60.97 from $56.79. The hike was smaller than expected, but the reasons were not stated.