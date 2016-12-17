Govt forms high-level task force on Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan

New Delhi: Government has formed an inter-ministerial task force, to be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Mishra, to look into all the strategic aspects of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan.
A formal notification to this effect was issued on Friday, a top government functionary said on Saturday, adding other members of the team include NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Secretaries in ministries of Finance, Environment, Power and Water Resource.
Besides, Chief Secretaries of
"The task force is mandated with taking all important strategic and policy decisions. It is an all-powerful body which will take decisions regarding the treaty," he added.
The committee has been formed nearly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the 56- year-old water distribution pact with
In that meeting, it was also decided that
Meanwhile, a source said the World Bank, which has paused two separate mechanisms, will send an expert to discuss with both India and Pakistan their versions on designs of Kishenganga and Ratle projects being constructed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.
Refuting the claims made by
Under the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between