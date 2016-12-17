Nation, Current Affairs

Govt forms high-level task force on Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 7:04 pm IST
The team, which will be headed by PM’s Principal Secretary, include NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.
Government has formed an inter-ministerial task force to look into all the strategic aspects of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Government has formed an inter-ministerial task force to look into all the strategic aspects of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Government has formed an inter-ministerial task force, to be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Mishra, to look into all the strategic aspects of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan.

A formal notification to this effect was issued on Friday, a top government functionary said on Saturday, adding other members of the team include NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Secretaries in ministries of Finance, Environment, Power and Water Resource.

Besides, Chief Secretaries of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the states from where the six Indus system rivers flow, will be "invitees" in the task force.

"The task force is mandated with taking all important strategic and policy decisions. It is an all-powerful body which will take decisions regarding the treaty," he added.

The committee has been formed nearly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the 56- year-old water distribution pact with Pakistan in the aftermath of series of cross-border terror strikes including Uri attack.

In that meeting, it was also decided that India would exploit to the maximum water of Pakistan-controlled rivers including Jhelum.

Meanwhile, a source said the World Bank, which has paused two separate mechanisms, will send an expert to discuss with both India and Pakistan their versions on designs of Kishenganga and Ratle projects being constructed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan had in September approached World Bank, flagging concerns that the design of the Kishenganga project was not in line with the criteria laid down under IWT. It had then demanded the international lender to set up a Court of Arbitration to look into the matter.

Refuting the claims made by Pakistan, India had asserted that the project design is "well within parameters" of the treaty and urged the World Bank to appoint a neutral expert as the issue is a "technical matter" as suggested in the treaty.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 and to which the World Bank is also a party, the global body has a specified role in the process of resolution of differences and disputes.

Tags: task force, indus water treaty, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

‘Humma Humma’ singer Remo calls its remixed version a ‘pale and uninspired job’

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
 

Undersea volcano Axial gets recorded off Oregon Coast

The undersea volcano had previously occurred in 1998 and 2011 (Photo: Youtube/TheWashingtonPost)
 

Video: Journalist breaks down seeing Syrian child being operated without anaesthesia

A Syrian man pulls their belongings after he was evacuated with his family from Aleppo, near Idlib, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

National-level shooter attacks rape-accused Olympian Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput, the India's silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was attacked by a national-level shooter in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tax exemption on deposit of old notes only for registered political parties: FM

The political parties depositing scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in their accounts will be exempt from income tax only if they are registered, the FM said. (Photo: PTI/File)

VVIP chopper scam: SP Tyagi, 2 others sent to judicial custody till Dec 30

Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)

B'luru: CBI arrests 2 RBI officials for illegal conversion of Rs 1.99 crore

The CBI has arrested two RBI officials in Bengaluru in connection with alleged conversion of Rs 1.99 crore of demonetised currency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Militants open fire on Army convoy in J&K's Pampore, 3 soldiers killed

Militants on Saturday attacked an army convoy by opening fire on it at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Sovereignty of J&K within Constitution, residents are citizens of India: SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham