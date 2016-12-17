Nation, Current Affairs

Govt appoints Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the next Army chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 17, 2016, 9:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 9:31 pm IST
The government has also appointed Air Marshal BS Dhanoa as the next chief of the Indian Air Force.
The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army.

According to reports, Lt General Rawat belongs to the 5th Battalion of 11th Gorkha Rifles and is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army.

The government has also appointed Air Marshal BS Dhanoa as the next chief of the Indian Air Force.

The current Indian Army chief, General Dalbir Singh, and the Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, will retire on 31 December.

