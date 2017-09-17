 LIVE !  :  Australia are in a commanding position after striking 5 early wickets vs India. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: 100 up for India, major task for Dhoni-Pandya
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Will join BJP if asked to, won’t refrain from pointing out Modi’s flaws: Amar Singh

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
Amar Singh is an expelled Samajwadi Party leader who says he is not averse to joining the BJP.
Amar Singh said he would criticise Modi if he found any flaw in him. (Photo: File)
 Amar Singh said he would criticise Modi if he found any flaw in him. (Photo: File)

Indore: Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Saturday said that he was not averse to joining the BJP, but he hadn't got any invite from the party, nor had he applied to it.

"The BJP is a very big political party. I won't say that I will not join the BJP if I get the chance, but who is giving me the chance? I haven't sent them any request letter either," Singh said.

Singh said he would certainly criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he found any flaw in him.

However, who can deny Modi's mother and close relatives "are still living like commoners and go to government hospitals for treatment", Singh said.

"The Congress abstained from the special session of Parliament convened for the launch of Goods and Services Tax only because Modi was going to make the announcement of the new tax regime," he said.

Singh also took a potshot at rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav's 'Save Composite Culture' campaign, asking whether Yadav didn't notice any communal atmosphere in the country when he was the convener of the NDA during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led regime.

Communalism and secularism have become a joke in today's politics, he said.

Tags: bjp, amar singh, jd(u)
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: 100 up for India, major task for Dhoni-Pandya

Australia are in a commanding position after striking 5 early wickets vs India. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virender Sehwag spoke foolishly about Team India coach role, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav also had said he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post. Ganguly, however, refused to be dragged into the issue any further.(Photo: PTI)
 

iPhone X is the fastest smartphone around, reveals Geekbench test

All new iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8
 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

World bank refused to fund Sardar Sarovar, but we completed it: Modi

he foundation stone of the dam was laid on April 5, 1961 by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. (Photo: PMO_India | Twitter)

State funeral for Air Marshal Arjan Singh, flag to fly half mast in Delhi

Singh was a fearless and exceptional pilot who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft. (Photo: Twitter)

Captors didn't hit me, gave tablets for diabetes: Father Tom abducted by ISIS

Salesian father Tom Uzhunnalil speaks during a press conference on September 16, 2017 in Rome, after been released after being kidnapped in Yemen. (Photo: AFP)

CBI to file chargesheet in Ryan student murder, say police

The family members of the victim Pradyuman and his father Varun Thakur were not satisfied with the theory of 14 teams of SIT of Gurgaon police. (Photo: PTI)

Act against Congress trollers: KC Venugopal to Dr G Parameshwar

KC Venugopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham