 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli's Team India registered a total of 281-7 in the first innings. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Maxwell departs after blazing cameo
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 8:26 pm IST
Alphons Kannanthanam on Sunday kick-started the fortnight-long 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign.
Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister KJ Alphons Kannanthanam on Sunday landed at the India Gate lawns in Delhi as part of the fortnight-long 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign only to find no garbage at the designated places.

To the surprise of ministry officials and volunteers, mostly college students, who frantically went about "arranging" some garbage for Kannanthanam, the newly appointed tourism minister began collecting litter, including empty water bottles, pan masala sachets, ice cream cups and dry leaves with his hands.

Many onlookers did not recognise the minister as he shook hands with them, patted some on the back, while asking people to keep the place clean.

He also chatted with those selling street food like golgappas, asking them questions about how much they earned and advising them to ask their customers to throw the leftover food and plates into the dustbin.

"How much do you earn per day? Do you tell customers to throw the waste plates and tissues in the dustbin kept with you? Help us in making India clean."

The Minister said though a place like India gate is cleaned everyday, there was a need to improve cleanliness. When asked whether he stands by what he had said yesterday over fuel price hike, the minister did not comment.

The India Gate is one of the 15 tourist sites selected by the Ministry of Tourism where the cleanliness campaign will be carried out and popularised by roping in celebrities during the 14-day period, the minister said.

"We are out here cleaning India Gate. Cleaning programmes are going on across the country. The message is we have to keep India clean. Everybody and not just government officials will have participate in this. And it has to be an everyday operation, not just once in a year and not just for the camera," the minister said.

The other tourist destinations where cleanliness and awareness activities will be conducted by the ministry include Rishikesh Ghats in Uttarakhand, Juhu Beach in Mumbai, Dakshineshwar Temple and Belur Math in Kolkata, Kovalam Beach in Kerala and Kamakhaya temple in Guwahati.

Apart from this, 30 additional sites would also be covered during the campaign, said a senior ministry official.

Tags: swachhta hi seva, kj alphons, alphons kannanthanam, garbage, india gate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hardik Pandya foes from ‘ping pong’ to ‘boom boom’ against Australia

Hardik Pandya had a few tricks up his sleeve against the Aussies. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: The South Remembers! Chennai’s Chepauk’s rapturous applause for MS Dhoni

During his stint with Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lead CSK to two IPL and one Champions League T20 titles. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

It was like a fatwa issued against me: Vivek on career lull after row with Salman

Vivek Oberoi had also publicly apologised to Salman Khan at an event, which was ignored by the latter.
 

Shocking footage shows snake swallowing another snake

Several snakes can swallow objects bigger than them (Photo: YouTube)
 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Maxwell departs after blazing cameo

Virat Kohli's Team India registered a total of 281-7 in the first innings. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

Kids deaths: Owner of firm that supplied oxygen to Gorakhpur hospital arrested

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

After baggage tags, CISF proposes to do away with boarding pass at airports

The CISF has begun 'exploring' the technology that is required to usher in the boarding card-less system of air travel at the 59 airports. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham