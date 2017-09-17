Sudden inflow of water boosts Srisailam Dam

Hyderabad: Jurala and Srisailam, the first two dams on the Krishna in the Telugu states, received a massive but sudden, inflow of water — almost two lakh cusecs — on Saturday.

The inflow was fluctuating, and officials were unsure of how long the dams would receive water at this volume.

The Central Water Commission did not issue any forecast on the sudden surge of water, and officials at the Jurala project immediately opened the floodgates and released 1.2 lakh cusecs to downstream Srisailam dam in the morning.

Jurala, which was full to the brim last week, was receiving 60,000 cusecs each from the Ujjain dam on the Bheema river and Narayanpur dam on the Krishna. Officials have switched on the power generators, and are releasing 48,000 cusecs through the units.