 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni struck a valuable 100-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the 6th wicket. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: After dready start, Dhoni guides India to 281-7
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kids deaths: Owner of firm that supplied oxygen to Gorakhpur hospital arrested

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2017, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 6:12 pm IST
More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at the hospital within a week last month.
There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gorakhpur: The proprietor of Pushpa Sales, which supplied oxygen to the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College where dozens of children died last month, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the case.

More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at the hospital within a week last month. There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor.

The state government had vehemently denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.

With the fresh arrest, all the nine persons named in the FIR have been sent to custody.

"Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales was arrested by the Gorakhpur Police at around 8.00 am from Deoria bypass road," Senior Superintendent of police Gorakhpur, Anirudh Sidhartha Pankaj told PTI.

The SSP said Bhandari's medical examination is being conducted and subsequently, he will be interrogated.

"Later he will be produced in a local court," he said.

According to police sources, Bhandari was absconding for a long time.

On September 15, the anti-corruption court had declared Bhandari an an absconder, and issued orders to attach his properties.

Pushpa Sales was the former oxygen supplier to the medical college.

In its report submitted on August 23, the committee under UP Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar probing the hospital tragedy had recommended initiating criminal action against then principal of the BRD Medical College Dr Rajiv Mishra, HoD Anaesthesia Paediatric department Dr Satish, in-charge of 100-bed AES ward Dr Kafeel Khan and Pushpa Sales.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted the committee under the chief secretary on August 12, a day after deaths of scores of children in the state-run hospital.

Tags: gorakhpur hospital deaths, gorakhpur children deaths, brd hospital, children deaths
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: The South Remembers! Chennai’s Chepauk’s rapturous applause for MS Dhoni

During his stint with Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lead CSK to two IPL and one Champions League T20 titles. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

It was like a fatwa issued against me: Vivek on career lull after row with Salman

Vivek Oberoi had also publicly apologised to Salman Khan at an event, which was ignored by the latter.
 

Shocking footage shows snake swallowing another snake

Several snakes can swallow objects bigger than them (Photo: YouTube)
 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: After dready start, Dhoni guides India to 281-7

MS Dhoni struck a valuable 100-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the 6th wicket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virender Sehwag spoke foolishly about Team India coach role, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav also had said he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post. Ganguly, however, refused to be dragged into the issue any further.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After baggage tags, CISF proposes to do away with boarding pass at airports

The CISF has begun 'exploring' the technology that is required to usher in the boarding card-less system of air travel at the 59 airports. (Representational image)

Flypast for IAF Marshal Arjan Singh if weather permits: Sitharaman

File photo of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, 98, famous for his role in the 1965 India- Pakistan war, died in army hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Railways cuts down sleeping hours for passengers by an hour

The passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am to allow others to sit on the seats for the rest of the time. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dera functionary arrested, search for ‘Papa’s Angel’ Honeypreet continues

Police have intensified efforts to trace Honeypreet, daughter of Gurmeet Singh, who describes herself as ‘Papa's angel’. (Photo: PTI)

Will join BJP if asked to, won’t refrain from pointing out Modi’s flaws: Amar Singh

Amar Singh said he would criticise Modi if he found any flaw in him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham